Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Erik Lamela display vs Red Star Belgrade

23 October, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways after beating Red Star in the Champions League at home on Tuesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were winless in their last three matches prior to the game. Spurs also fared poorly in the Champions League, having suffered a heavy defeat against Bayern Munich.

Therefore, the north London club were already under huge pressure, and they went on to produce the goods against the Serbian outfit as they won 5-0 on the night.

Spurs started brightly and were impressive from the kick-off. An early goal from Harry Kane and two smart finishes from Son Heung-min gave them a three-goal advantage by half-time.

Erik Lamela scored after the break with a classy effort and Kane added another to his tally to earn their first win in the competition.

Many Spurs fans were in awe of Lamela’s impressive performance and took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction.

The Argentine not only got his name on the scoresheet but he also provided two assists.

The 27-year-old is a joy to watch when he is on form but often lacks consistency. This season, Lamela has made nine appearances in the Premier League, where he scored two goals and provided one assist.

This performance will definitely boost his confidence and he will be eager to replicate the form against the league leaders, Liverpool, when the two sides meet this weekend.

