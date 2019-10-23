Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Erik Lamela display vs Red Star Belgrade

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways after beating Red Star in the Champions League at home on Tuesday night.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side were winless in their last three matches prior to the game. Spurs also fared poorly in the Champions League, having suffered a heavy defeat against Bayern Munich.
Therefore, the north London club were already under huge pressure, and they went on to produce the goods against the Serbian outfit as they won 5-0 on the night.
Spurs started brightly and were impressive from the kick-off. An early goal from Harry Kane and two smart finishes from Son Heung-min gave them a three-goal advantage by half-time.
Erik Lamela scored after the break with a classy effort and Kane added another to his tally to earn their first win in the competition.
Many Spurs fans were in awe of Lamela’s impressive performance and took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction.
Lamela sliding in to win the ball back by the corner flag in the 89th minute at 5-0 up. It will bewilder me to my dying day why the guy is not universally adored. We should name the stadium after him.
— Erik Lamela FC (@bankruptspurs) October 22, 2019
Harry Kane standard masterclass, Sonny on fire, Ndombele balling big time, Lamela playing extremely well, Sanchez solid as ever, Lo Celso getting match minutes. 5-0 Champions League win. I can’t wait to get ripped apart at Anfield on the weekend though.
— LP ☬🛫 (@thfclp__) October 22, 2019
Dread it, run from it, Lamela against Eastern European farmers always delivers.
— Jake. (@YedIin) October 22, 2019
-Harry Kane is the best striker in the world. My Captain ⚪️🔵
-Lamela and Sanchez were solid
-Tanguy ran the midfield yet again
-Aurier and Davies has fine games
-Much needed performance, but not getting carried away after what happened post Palace
— Manny (@Mannythfc) October 22, 2019
Gio linking up with Ndombele, front line moving like mad, Kane making better passes than prime Iniesta, Davinson not letting anyone past, Son showing he’s the most dangerous Korean alive, Davies quality, Lamela’s magic, this can only mean one thing… Liverpool 5-0 Spurs pic.twitter.com/YlBQADbLod
— Max 🌪 (@MaxTHFC_) October 22, 2019
Erik Lamela is slowly becoming the player we all expected from Roma, he’s been our best player for weeks now.
— J🌹 (@oJaayCo) October 22, 2019
The Argentine not only got his name on the scoresheet but he also provided two assists.
The 27-year-old is a joy to watch when he is on form but often lacks consistency. This season, Lamela has made nine appearances in the Premier League, where he scored two goals and provided one assist.
This performance will definitely boost his confidence and he will be eager to replicate the form against the league leaders, Liverpool, when the two sides meet this weekend.