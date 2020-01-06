Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Eric Dier display vs Middlesbrough

6 January, 2020 Middlesbrough, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho named a full-strength squad with only Harry Kane missing from the line-up through injury.

After a goalless first half, Ashley Fletcher gave Boro the lead in the 50th minute when he ran on to George Saville’s ball and slotted home.

Lucas Moura restored parity with a fine header from Serge Aurier’s cross.

Many Tottenham fans took to social networking site Twitter to vent their frustration after yet another insipid display from the north London club.

One player who came under strong criticism from the fans was Eric Dier who started as part of a back three instead of his usual holding role in midfield.

The 25-year-old has been given a lot of opportunities by Mourinho but he has failed to make a solid impact. In fact, he tried to play offside for Fletcher’s goal, and it proved costly.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on Twitter:

Dier is a good squad player and has age on his side to improve further. However, his position at the club could be under threat if Mourinho brings in a new midfielder and a defender in January.

