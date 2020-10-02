Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Dele Alli winning a penalty against Maccabi Haifa

Alani Adefunmiloye
Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur Dele Alli made his third appearance of the season yesterday, coming off the bench to play the second-half in his side’s Europa League play-offs clash against Maccabi Haifa.

The 24-year-old has been omitted from four matchday squads this term, and has been linked with an exit away to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.


Dele put everything behind him yesterday, grabbing the last goal in Spurs’ 7-2 victory.

The England international won a penalty and converted it to grab his first goal of the season, and he will hope to have done enough to make Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford for the Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Dele, who currently earns £100,000 per week, took to Twitter to upload the clip of how he won the spotkick following a deft piece of trickery, and here is how some Tottenham fans have reacted to it:

The Spurs star will miss out on Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for next summer’s European Championship if he doesn’t play regularly this term and impress, and PSG are keen to sign him on a season-long loan.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to hold on to Dele, but the player has been interested in a move away and head coach Jose Mourinho would be open to him being loaned out.

Yesterday’s cameo might have changed all that, though, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.