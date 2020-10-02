Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Dele Alli winning a penalty against Maccabi Haifa

Tottenham Hotspur Dele Alli made his third appearance of the season yesterday, coming off the bench to play the second-half in his side’s Europa League play-offs clash against Maccabi Haifa.

The 24-year-old has been omitted from four matchday squads this term, and has been linked with an exit away to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.





Dele put everything behind him yesterday, grabbing the last goal in Spurs’ 7-2 victory.

The England international won a penalty and converted it to grab his first goal of the season, and he will hope to have done enough to make Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford for the Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Dele, who currently earns £100,000 per week, took to Twitter to upload the clip of how he won the spotkick following a deft piece of trickery, and here is how some Tottenham fans have reacted to it:

dont leave pls — Ben (@thfcixer) October 1, 2020

STAY YOU KING — 🌧sonaldo🌧 (@SonTwoFour) October 1, 2020

Great to see welcome back! Hopefully you can fight for your place and prove your worth. Every true Tottenham fan is behind you 👊🏼 — To Dare Is To Do (@2_Dare_Is_To_Do) October 1, 2020

Great cameo Dele. Keep fighting — JaiP (@JaiP72) October 1, 2020

Amazing skills Dele.

Keep working hard and you will be back in the team soon — Daniel Prince (@DanPrince1975) October 1, 2020

Delstroyer 🔥🔥 please don’t leave — George (@dcfcgeorge34) October 1, 2020

Adore you Dele. Always believed in you. Super talented Dele. COYS! — Tuli Ghosh (@tulikasghosh) October 1, 2020

DELE MAN, PLEASE I LOVE YOU, GO BACK TO YOUR BEST, YOU CAN DO THIS CMON MY SON — Alfie (@xAlfieTHFC) October 1, 2020

Well played tonight, Dele. Every faith you’re going to get back to your best and be a big part of our season. — Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) October 1, 2020

The Spurs star will miss out on Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for next summer’s European Championship if he doesn’t play regularly this term and impress, and PSG are keen to sign him on a season-long loan.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to hold on to Dele, but the player has been interested in a move away and head coach Jose Mourinho would be open to him being loaned out.

Yesterday’s cameo might have changed all that, though, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.