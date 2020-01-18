Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Dele Alli display vs Watford

18 January, 2020 English Premier League, Tottenham, Watford

Tottenham Hotspur endured a frustrating afternoon at Vicarage Road as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Paulo Gazzaniga saved a penalty from Troy Deeney as Watford extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven matches.

There were so many average performances from several players. In the absence of Harry Kane, Tottenham’s attacking unit failed to exert influence in the game, with Dele Alli especially being very poor.

Alli was replaced in the 73-rd minute of the game, with Christian Eriksen coming on in his place. The England international had been enjoying a mini-revival under Jose Mourinho but his recent form has been average.

He has now not found the back of the net for the last four league games. In the first half, Alli created a brilliant chance for Lucas Moura, but apart from that he has not been able to make an impact.

Watford, who were bottom of the table when manager Nigel Pearson took over in December, move up to 16th, while Spurs are at seventh.

