Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Davinson Sanchez’s performance against Manchester United

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Tottenham Hotspur strolled to a very comfortable 6-1 win at Old Trafford yesterday, but things might have been different had they not immediately reacted after Bruno Fernandes put Manchester United into the lead less than two minutes into the game.

Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez clumsily brought down Anthony Martial in the boxtafter just 25 seconds, and Fernandes wasn’t going to miss the chance to score from the spot.


Tanguy Ndombele helped draw Tottenham level two minutes later after the Red Devils failed to properly clear their lines, and Son Heung-Min put them ahead in the seventh minute following a quickly-taken Harry Kane free-kick.

Martial was sent off afterwards, and it compounded United woes, but it could have been a different story if Spurs lost their composure after conceding a goal that early in the game.

While Sanchez recovered well after his error, with little else getting past him, Tottenham fans weren’t impressed with his performance, and here is how some of them reacted to it on Twitter:

A mistake from the 24-year-old almost cost Tottenham in their Europa League qualifiers against Bulgarian minnows Lokomotiv Plovdiv two weeks ago, and they need to bring in a quality centre-back before the end of the day.