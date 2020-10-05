Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Davinson Sanchez’s performance against Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur strolled to a very comfortable 6-1 win at Old Trafford yesterday, but things might have been different had they not immediately reacted after Bruno Fernandes put Manchester United into the lead less than two minutes into the game.

Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez clumsily brought down Anthony Martial in the boxtafter just 25 seconds, and Fernandes wasn’t going to miss the chance to score from the spot.





Tanguy Ndombele helped draw Tottenham level two minutes later after the Red Devils failed to properly clear their lines, and Son Heung-Min put them ahead in the seventh minute following a quickly-taken Harry Kane free-kick.

Martial was sent off afterwards, and it compounded United woes, but it could have been a different story if Spurs lost their composure after conceding a goal that early in the game.

While Sanchez recovered well after his error, with little else getting past him, Tottenham fans weren’t impressed with his performance, and here is how some of them reacted to it on Twitter:

Hope Spurs heirarchy don't sleep on d 1-6 win at OT. Davinson Sanchez's stupid foul on Martial 1st 30-40s is their why to pull all stops to get Skriniar in smartly. A better/smarter team wouldn't have let them back into the game so generously. Could make them contenders#MUNTOT — Canbi (@Canbini) October 5, 2020

Don’t let this result distract you from the fact that Davinson Sanchez gave away a stupid penalty within 30 seconds, further exemplifying why desperately need a new cb — zCosmic (@zCosmics) October 4, 2020

We absolutely must upgrade Davinson Sanchez — Ryan Pearse (@RyanTHFCpearse) October 4, 2020

If Spurs win this, don't let it take away from the fact that Davinson Sanchez is the world's worst player #JoseOut — Glen (@Glen_N17) October 4, 2020

Poor clearance and almost another catastrophic mistake from Davinson Sanchez 🤦🏼‍♂️#COYS #THFC #MUNTOT — Trevor Durham (@TheTrevorDurham) October 4, 2020

Davinson sanchez. Makes aurier look composed and competent. — Christophat Wicked (@GrownStudent) October 4, 2020

Pay Inter whatever they want. Davinson Sanchez is NOT good enough for this football club. #COYS — Ross Hancock (@RossiHancock) October 4, 2020

Never like davinson sanchez and this just proves why, he makes too many silly mistakes to play for a team with ambitions like us, or it’s Jose mindgames to make one final push for Skriniar — Fxtbolsilva (@fxtbolsilva) October 4, 2020

A mistake from the 24-year-old almost cost Tottenham in their Europa League qualifiers against Bulgarian minnows Lokomotiv Plovdiv two weeks ago, and they need to bring in a quality centre-back before the end of the day.