Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Davinson Sanchez’s performance against Maccabi Haifa

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the Europa League group stage following a resounding 7-2 victory over Israeli side Maccabi Haifa last night.

The hosts were in control of the play-offs clash from start to finish, and they will be hoping for a favourable group in today’s draw.


Harry Kane put in an impressive shift against Maccabi, opening the scoring less than two minutes into the clash before scoring two more goals.

While the visitors equalized just 15 minutes after Spurs’ opener, Jose Mourinho’s men were too much for them to handle, with Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli all getting on the score sheet.

Despite Tottenham’s brilliant performance, they weren’t particularly solid at the back, and the Israelis might have scored more if not for Joe Hart’s brilliance.

Davinson Sanchez got caught ball watching a few times, and it wasn’t surprising that he got a telling off from Mourinho for a sloppy moment in the first-half.

The 24-year-old could have done better to stop Maccabi’s equalizer, and Spurs fans weren’t impressed with his performance.

Here is how some of them on Twitter reacted to his display last night:

With Eric Dier now Mourinho’s first-choice in central defence, Toby Alderweireld could get the nod ahead of Sanchez for Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford.