Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Davinson Sanchez’s performance against Maccabi Haifa

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the Europa League group stage following a resounding 7-2 victory over Israeli side Maccabi Haifa last night.

The hosts were in control of the play-offs clash from start to finish, and they will be hoping for a favourable group in today’s draw.





Harry Kane put in an impressive shift against Maccabi, opening the scoring less than two minutes into the clash before scoring two more goals.

While the visitors equalized just 15 minutes after Spurs’ opener, Jose Mourinho’s men were too much for them to handle, with Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli all getting on the score sheet.

Despite Tottenham’s brilliant performance, they weren’t particularly solid at the back, and the Israelis might have scored more if not for Joe Hart’s brilliance.

Davinson Sanchez got caught ball watching a few times, and it wasn’t surprising that he got a telling off from Mourinho for a sloppy moment in the first-half.

The 24-year-old could have done better to stop Maccabi’s equalizer, and Spurs fans weren’t impressed with his performance.

Here is how some of them on Twitter reacted to his display last night:

Davison Sanchez just hasn't come along enough from when he signed. So uncomfortable on the ball and makes to many mistakes. I have kittens when the ball is near him. New CB needed badly!! @SpursOfficial #thfc — Paul Pearce (@Pearcey26) October 1, 2020

Get Sanchez out of this team! #THFC — Spider-Tweet90 (@VoiceNote4) October 1, 2020

What was Sanchez thinking of with that pass 😂😂😂 He ain’t got that in his locker 😳 #THFC — CA👊🏼 (@_Coaching1) October 1, 2020

Everything about that goal was amateur. Sanchez with a lazy long pass, no urgency to close down allowing the player all the time in the world to set himself up. Hojbjerg made no effort to block. Shoddy all round. 😤😤😤 #COYS #THFC #TOTMAC — Glen Extance (@GlenExtance) October 1, 2020

The Doherty / Sanchez flank just isn't working. The former is still adjusting to playing in a 4 while the latter has almost zero positional awareness. #THFC #totmac #COYS — Eli B (@el_peartree) October 1, 2020

Our defense is still crap. And by defense I mean Sanchez. #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/x0Qx3Yk7Xo — Micah Kellner (@MicahKellner) October 1, 2020

Still without clean sheet. Certainly need to sign a new centreback. Maccabi Haifa scored from a defensive error by Davinson Sanchez. #UEL #THFC https://t.co/i3VqdxY8Fy — M. Radzi™ 🇲🇾 (@RadziCOYS) October 1, 2020

With Eric Dier now Mourinho’s first-choice in central defence, Toby Alderweireld could get the nod ahead of Sanchez for Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford.