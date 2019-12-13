Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Danny Rose’s comments on his future

Tottenham Hotspur lost 3-1 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Allianz Arena.
Jose Mourinho rested several key players for that game as Spurs had already booked their place in the last 16 of the competition.
It wasn’t a very encouraging performance from the visitors and once again the defence looked shaky. Danny Rose was criticised heavily by the Spurs fans on social media for his performance after the game.
The England left-back has made 10 appearances in the Premier League this season and a further four in the Champions League, but he has been very poor this season.
In fact, he has made the most amount of errors leading to a goal scored against Spurs this season in all competitions.
It was widely speculated that Spurs could be looking offload Rose, but the player has insisted that he doesn’t need to discuss his future with Jose Mourinho. Rose has made it clear that he will run down his £60k-per-week wages contract at the club.
Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction of Rose’s latest comments, and needless to say they weren’t impressed. Here are some of the selected tweets:
No place for that kind of attitude
— Wharfey (@Wharfey11) December 12, 2019
Just release him
— ZA_THFC (@JseMoney) December 12, 2019
This guy has some toxic energy about him. That kind of attitude is what we don’t need.
— Henrik Löfgren (@HenrikLfgren) December 12, 2019
Wow he really is ruining whatever good favor he had left with the fans
— SB (@browniespurs) December 12, 2019
I really hope yesterday was his last minutes for this club
— Mads 🇩🇰 (@danishspurs) December 12, 2019
I love rose but he’s doing my head in now. The guy is completely finished and he knows it which is why he’s so adamant to run down the contract. He knows he won’t get an offer from a team near the top 4 and will end up at like Newcastle or something if he’s lucky.
— Bradley Flanagan (@Brad_Flange) December 12, 2019
Strolled around last night like he wasn’t interested. Shouldn’t play for @SpursOfficial again.
— Mark Smith (@topbanana67) December 12, 2019
Don’t know why fans give him support! This attitude is exactly why we are in the state we are in! LEAVE NOW!!
— E17 BUC (@Nick_Buckland) December 12, 2019