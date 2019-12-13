Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Danny Rose’s comments on his future

13 December, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur lost 3-1 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Allianz Arena.

Jose Mourinho rested several key players for that game as Spurs had already booked their place in the last 16 of the competition.

It wasn’t a very encouraging performance from the visitors and once again the defence looked shaky. Danny Rose was criticised heavily by the Spurs fans on social media for his performance after the game.

The England left-back has made 10 appearances in the Premier League this season and a further four in the Champions League, but he has been very poor this season.

In fact, he has made the most amount of errors leading to a goal scored against Spurs this season in all competitions.

It was widely speculated that Spurs could be looking offload Rose, but the player has insisted that he doesn’t need to discuss his future with Jose Mourinho. Rose has made it clear that he will run down his £60k-per-week wages contract at the club.

Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction of Rose’s latest comments, and needless to say they weren’t impressed. Here are some of the selected tweets:

