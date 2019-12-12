Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Danny Rose display vs Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 3-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena.
With both Spurs and Bayern having already qualified to the knockout stages, Jose Mourinho rested several key players and gave opportunities to some of the young players.
Bayern, who became just the second club to win all six of their group games in a single Champions League campaign, progressed as Group B winners while Tottenham eased through as runners-up.
Ryan Sessegnon, who joined in the summer from Fulham, marked his first Tottenham start with a goal.
Bayern, who defeated Spurs 7-2 in their first meeting in this season’s competition in London, largely dominated the game and sealed the tie with goals coming from Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho.
Spurs managed only 30% of possession during the game, and once again looked vulnerable at the back. In fact, the north London club have conceded at least two goals in five of their six games under Jose Mourinho in all competitions, and once again, the defenders were not up to the task.
Danny Rose particularly was disappointing. The England international, who is on £60k-per-week wages at Spurs, has made the most amount of errors leading to goals for the club this season.
It was a very ordinary performance from him and didn’t do enough to convince Mourinho that he deserves to start regularly ahead of Jan Vertonghen.
Many Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction on Rose’s performance, and the majority of them are unhappy with his effort.
Player is done
— in Jose i trust (@joseTHFC) December 11, 2019
Spurs should sell him, i feel that he is not that commited to the club anymore
— Dillan Schultz (@SchultzDillan) December 11, 2019
Because he’s reach the point where he can’t compete at this level anymore. Need to find new full backs in January or improve the ones we have
— |R|S (@zerofoxgiven75) December 11, 2019
Sell him dead wood
— Adam Houckham (@adman1981) December 11, 2019
He needs to get in the bin. He’s absolutely hopeless
— Shay (@ShaySpurs) December 11, 2019
He’s been awful
— George Horsley (@georgehorsley) December 11, 2019