Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Danny Rose display vs Arsenal

20 December, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur reached the semi final stage of the EFL Cup after beating north London rivals Arsenal 2-0, thanks to goals from Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli.

One player who was superb during the game was left-back Danny Rose, and many Tottenham fans took to Twitter to express their reaction of his performance.

Rose, whose future in the summer came under intense speculation, stayed on at the club and has regained the trust of his manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

The left-back has had a few difficult years with his knee problems, but many Spurs fans are starting to see that he is getting back to his old best.

Rose has played played the full 90 minutes of each of the club’s last three matches and has been simply top class in each one of them.

Apart from one poor back pass, he was simply outstanding during the match. Ben Davies was equally good in central defence playing alongside Toby Alderweireld but Rose was different class.

The England international was solid in defence as also brilliant going forward, and Spurs fans simply enjoyed his display on Wednesday night. Here are some of the best tweets:

