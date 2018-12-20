Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Danny Rose display vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur reached the semi final stage of the EFL Cup after beating north London rivals Arsenal 2-0, thanks to goals from Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli.
One player who was superb during the game was left-back Danny Rose, and many Tottenham fans took to Twitter to express their reaction of his performance.
Rose, whose future in the summer came under intense speculation, stayed on at the club and has regained the trust of his manager, Mauricio Pochettino.
The left-back has had a few difficult years with his knee problems, but many Spurs fans are starting to see that he is getting back to his old best.
Rose has played played the full 90 minutes of each of the club’s last three matches and has been simply top class in each one of them.
Apart from one poor back pass, he was simply outstanding during the match. Ben Davies was equally good in central defence playing alongside Toby Alderweireld but Rose was different class.
The England international was solid in defence as also brilliant going forward, and Spurs fans simply enjoyed his display on Wednesday night. Here are some of the best tweets:
So pleasing to see the re-emergence of Spurs’ Danny Rose, in what was his third game in row at left-back.
If we can now keep him both physically fit and mentally in a good place we still have now not only one of the best left-backs in the league, but also in Europe.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/78cL3oyNIw
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) December 19, 2018
Without a doubt everything about that goal was pure class, and Danny Rose looks like he is coming back too his best form aswell he was a rock at left back
— Arthur Bryant (@artyb82) December 20, 2018
#thfc defender Danny Rose dropping consecutive 10/10 performances in two massive away games. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rv2WNUpRFn
— Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) December 19, 2018
Danny Rose was brilliant tonight… out for the rest of the season but brilliant 👍🏻 #THFC #COYS
— John Benfield (@Benfield13) December 19, 2018
DANNY ROSE IMMENSE TONIGHT #COYS
— RONNIE KIDD (@KiddRonnie) December 19, 2018
Danny Rose was loving it last night buzzing to see him back 🙌🏼
— DanielBailey (@Baailey96) December 20, 2018
How good is it to have Danny Rose back?
— Grant Thomas (@grantythomas) December 20, 2018
Danny Rose looking like the old Danny Rose is a majestic sight #THFC #COYS #Yids
— BillChampion (@billchampion) December 19, 2018
Absolutely thought he was back to his best. He does love playing Woolwich.
— Spurspam 🇪🇺🇫🇷❄️#FBPE (@pamelawharfe) December 19, 2018