Tottenham Hotspur fans react to clip of Mauricio Pochettino taking free-kick in training

Tottenham Hotspur are currently on a pre-season tour in Singapore, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to get his squad in the best shape as quickly as possible in order to ensure that they hit the ground running when the 2019-2020 Premier League season kicks off.
The Argentine has added French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to his squad, while Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso could be on his way.
English right-back Kieran Trippier has left for Atletico Madrid, Danny Rose was left at home as Spurs look to flog him, while Denmark international Christian Eriksen could be on his way out of North London this summer.
Pochettino is clearly enjoying his time in Singapore, and Tottenham’s official Twitter handle has posted a video clip of him scoring a free-kick in training.
🔥 Yes, boss! 🔥
…cool as you like 😎 #SpursTour2019 ⚪️ #ICC2019 pic.twitter.com/GBtmsmrptQ
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 18, 2019
Spurs fans have aimed a thinly-veiled dig at want-away Eriksen as a result of Poch’s piece of skill, and here is how some of them reacted to the clip:
Hope Erikson is watching 😂👀
— Mr.Sonny (@TGheiti) July 18, 2019
So our boss can do this but Eriksen can't beat the first man 🤔
— Kyrtis Tennisballs (@CallOfFootie) July 18, 2019
Put him on free kicks
— Craig (@mrcraigo10) July 18, 2019
Eriksen, please make a note.
— Ankit Kapoor (@Ankit_THFC) July 18, 2019
Poch should sub himself on for free kicks
— Harrison🇦🇺 (@HarrisonFitz02) July 18, 2019
Best free kick taker at the club
— ᴀʟᴇx (@_10Kane) July 18, 2019
Best free kick taker
— Draymond Daniel Jr (@DanielDraymond) July 18, 2019
He’s magic u know
— Jamie Leigh (@JLTHFC1) July 18, 2019
The Danish midfielder has been linked with Real Madrid all-summer, and with chairman Daniel Levy playing hardball over a fee, it remains to be seen if he will be linking up with Zinedine Zidane’s men this summer.
Eriksen will surely be missed by Tottenham if he leaves, and the earlier a deal is sealed for his exit, the better, as that will ensure Pochettino quickly knows what his midfield plans are for next season.
Taking a huge risk and not cashing in on the former Ajax star this summer seems like something Levy is willing to do, but seeing him walk away for free next summer if he doesn’t put pen to paper will deal a huge blow on the club.