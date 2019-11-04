Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Christian Eriksen display vs Everton

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Christian Eriksen’s performance after the Dane put in another lacklustre show against Everton.
Spurs were left frustrated with a 1-1 draw against Everton as Mauricio Pochettino’s side are still searching for their first win in the Premier League since September.
Dele Alli scored in the 67th minute to put the visitors ahead but Cenk Tosun scored a 97th-minute equaliser to earn a vital point for Marco Silva’s side.
The game was overshadowed by the horrific injury suffered by Everton midfielder Andre Gomes. The incident saw an inconsolable Son sent off and the Portuguese international stretchered off while being given oxygen.
After the game, plenty of Spurs supporters took to Twitter to slam Eriksen, whose performance is deteriorating with every single game.
The 27-year-old, who has only a few months left on his contract at Spurs, has scored one goal and provided one assist in the Premier League, and it seems the fans have become disgusted and frustrated with his attitude more than anything else.
Who wants to chip in and pay for Eriksen’s flight to Spain then. Leave him stranded in Malaga or something.
Spineless coward. Worst professional i’ve seen in a long, long time.
— Cenk (@ForzaYids) November 3, 2019
-Eriksen is a waste of space, he’s not fit to wear the shirt. Should be thrown into the u23s
-Sanchez and Gazza had solid games, Davies put in a good shift
-Massive moment from Dele, he’s really is improving his all round game
-Wish André Gomes a speedy recovery 👍🏿
— Manny (@Mannythfc) November 3, 2019
Watching ‘this’ Eriksen is painful. He’s been one of our modern greats and is now reduced to Lewis Holtby with less hair.
— Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) November 3, 2019
Serious questions have to be asked when you keep selecting players which let you down week after week.
Aurier & Eriksen shouldn’t even be in the squad let alone the starting eleven and to compound that Spurs’ best player on the pitch in Ndombele is substituted off.#THFC #COYS
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) November 3, 2019
Qwhite interesting that Poch banished Bentaleb and Walker immediately for personal issues but still starts Eriksen despite him wanting to leave and constantly dropping stinkers
— Jake. (@YedIin) November 3, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last 12 Premier League away games.
The north London club will now switch their attention back to the Champions League, when they face Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian capital on Wednesday.