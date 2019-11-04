Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Christian Eriksen display vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Christian Eriksen display vs Everton

4 November, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Tottenham

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Christian Eriksen’s performance after the Dane put in another lacklustre show against Everton.

Spurs were left frustrated with a 1-1 draw against Everton as Mauricio Pochettino’s side are still searching for their first win in the Premier League since September.

Dele Alli scored in the 67th minute to put the visitors ahead but Cenk Tosun scored a 97th-minute equaliser to earn a vital point for Marco Silva’s side.

The game was overshadowed by the horrific injury suffered by Everton midfielder Andre Gomes. The incident saw an inconsolable Son sent off and the Portuguese international stretchered off while being given oxygen.

After the game, plenty of Spurs supporters took to Twitter to slam Eriksen, whose performance is deteriorating with every single game.

The 27-year-old, who has only a few months left on his contract at Spurs, has scored one goal and provided one assist in the Premier League, and it seems the fans have become disgusted and frustrated with his attitude more than anything else.

Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last 12 Premier League away games.

The north London club will now switch their attention back to the Champions League, when they face Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian capital on Wednesday.

Report: Leicester City open negotiations to sign Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis
Ex-Celtic star Tony Watt showers praise on Rangers' James Tavernier

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com