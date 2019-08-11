Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Christian Eriksen display vs Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur started their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a bang after winning 3-1 against newly-promoted Aston Villa on Saturday.
Villa took the lead in the ninth minute through John McGinn and looked on course to register a shock win against one of the title contenders. However, three goals in the last 17 minutes, including a brace from Harry Kane sealed the tie in Spurs’ favour.
Tottenham’s big-money summer signing Tanguy Ndombele started the revival by scoring on his debut. However, it was Christian Eriksen who made all the difference after coming on from the bench.
The Danish international has been linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer, and he could still leave the club with only a year remaining on his contract.
However, the 27-year-old showed his class and quality, and Spurs fans are urging the board to give him the contract extension he deserves.
Do not sell Eriksen. Give him ownership in the club, name a stand after him, I don’t care what it takes, just don’t sell him.
— Jake. (@YedIin) August 10, 2019
Kyle Walker-Peters was unreal today & Eriksen completely changed the game and probably silenced a lot of people. Oh yeah and Harry Kane scored in August. YIDS 💙 pic.twitter.com/G4EmUPU4tA
— Soph🌸 (@soph_thfc) August 10, 2019
My only comment on Saturdays match is that Christian Eriksen is a World Class player & any fan on here who doubts his ability or value 2 our Spurs Team gets a Red Card. Daniel Levy. You Must offer this guy a contract that reflects his abilities. Spurs Fans. You Must show the love pic.twitter.com/GO6zr1pZqf
— Scott (@ScottEssexboy72) August 11, 2019
As much as I’ve said if Eriksen wants to go I’ll open the door his still a massive player for us. He came on and changed the game last night.
Levy if you tie him down to a new contract all will be forgiven. #COYS #thfc
— Alan Kemp (@ajkemp81) August 11, 2019
Made a massive misjudgement in questioning Christian Eriksen’s commitment to Tottenham Hotspur.
The Dane completely changed the match when coming on for Spurs.
Seriously hope Mauricio Pochettino can find a way of persuading him to stay & play with Giovani Lo Celso.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/ANTteigsgD
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) August 10, 2019
Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for the midfielder after the game, saying he is a top player.
Eriksen is still a key player for Spurs, and it remains to be seen whether the club can convince him to stay put and sign a new deal in the coming days.