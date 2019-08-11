Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Christian Eriksen display vs Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Christian Eriksen display vs Aston Villa

11 August, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur started their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a bang after winning 3-1 against newly-promoted Aston Villa on Saturday.

Villa took the lead in the ninth minute through John McGinn and looked on course to register a shock win against one of the title contenders. However, three goals in the last 17 minutes, including a brace from Harry Kane sealed the tie in Spurs’ favour.

Tottenham’s big-money summer signing Tanguy Ndombele started the revival by scoring on his debut. However, it was Christian Eriksen who made all the difference after coming on from the bench.

The Danish international has been linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer, and he could still leave the club with only a year remaining on his contract.

However, the 27-year-old showed his class and quality, and Spurs fans are urging the board to give him the contract extension he deserves.

Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for the midfielder after the game, saying he is a top player.

Eriksen is still a key player for Spurs, and it remains to be seen whether the club can convince him to stay put and sign a new deal in the coming days.

Manchester United vs Chelsea injury update & predicted starting line-ups
West Ham fans react to Aaron Cresswell display vs Manchester City

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com