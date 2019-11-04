Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Bruno Fernandes transfer link

According to reports from A Bola (h/t Sport Witness), Tottenham Hotspur are now one of the main contenders for signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting in the January transfer window.
The 25-year-old is arguably the most influential player for Sporting, and has been in good form this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists thus far.
However, Sporting’s talks with Fernandes and his agent have reached an impasse. The attacking midfielder has a contract at the club till 2023, but Sporting were looking to extend the deal.
Spurs were heavily linked with a move for Fernandes during the summer transfer window and the north London club even held talks with Sporting over a potential transfer move.
The north London club could decide to move again if the club sell Christian Eriksen, who has only a few months left on his contract.
The latest report from the Portuguese newspaper is that Sporting are open to negotiation for the player in January as long as the offer is right.
Tottenham Hotspur fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and many feel that the club should sign him at the earliest.
