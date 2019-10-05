Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Bruno Fernandes latest transfer link

According to Football London, Tottenham Hotspur could move for Bruno Fernandes during the January transfer window.
Spurs were one of the clubs reportedly showed interest in signing the highly-rated Portuguese attacking midfielder during the summer. The 25-year-old admitted that he had agreed terms with Tottenham but the club didn’t push through the deal with Sporting.
The north London club could return for Fernandes in January if they lose Christian Eriksen.
The Danish midfielder has struggled to maintain his form this season and has less than a year left on his contract at Spurs. He could leave in the January transfer window, and if that happens, Spurs could move for Fernandes.
The 25-year-old has been in good form this season, and doesn’t appear to have let transfer distractions affect his professional mindset towards the game, unlike Eriksen.
He has scored six goals and provided four assists in nine matches so far this season for Sporting. Last season, he scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists in all competitions.
Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction.
Fernandes would be a perfect replacement for Eriksen. He brings goals and creativity to the side, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs make any formal move for him in January.