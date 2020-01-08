Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Ben White transfer link

8 January, 2020

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Ben White in the January transfer window.

According to reports from Sky Sports, a trio of Premier League clubs – Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are monitoring White who has been in sensational form for Leeds United in the Championship.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Whites on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion during the summer transfer window, has been immense for Leeds, helping the Yorkshire club move to the top of the Championship table.

He has made 25 appearances in the league, and won the Championship PFA Player of the Month in August.

Regular followers of Championship football will know how good White has been this season. It is no coincidence that with him in the side, Leeds statistically have the best defence in the league.

Spurs should be looking to bolster their defence and White would be a long-term solution for them. However, they have no chance of getting him to play for them in January.

He will stay at Elland Road till the end of the season, and any potential club who may sign him this month will have to agree to loan him straight back to Leeds.

