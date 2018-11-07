Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Ben Davies display vs PSV Eindhoven

Tottenham Hotspur showed great fighting spirit to come from behind and win 2-1 against PSV Eindhoven at Wembley on Tuesday night.
Not only did Spurs recover themselves from the brink of elimination, but they now have an outside chance of progressing through to the next round of the Champions League.
Spurs were under severe pressure when Luuk de Jong scored from a towering header inside two minutes. Just when it seemed like Spurs were heading for elimination, with only 12 minutes left, Harry Kane scored twice to swing the game in their favour.
While Spurs were dangerous in their attacking department, they were not so impressive at the back, especially the two full backs.
Spurs fans took to twitter to criticise Ben Davies after the game. The Welsh left-back was wayward with his crossing throughout the game, but he produced the decisive cross from which Kane scored.
The 25-year-old hasn’t been at his best this season. And many Spurs fans have been left frustrated with his below-par performance.
Ben Davies is such a poor footballer. Get him out of my club
— ben (@BenMulchh) November 6, 2018
#THFC fans, I’d rather have Assou Ekotto at left back than ben Davies. Take it how you like you know I’m fucking right #COYS #BAE #LOL
— Thierry Richards (@thierryrichards) November 6, 2018
Can we get Ben Davies off? #coys
— Brian Banjaxed (@bobfarrell) November 6, 2018
One day, Ben Davies will complete a cross
— James Bull (@james_bull8) November 6, 2018
Ben Davies gets an F- for his crossing today.
— Phil Friend (@Phil_Friend) November 6, 2018
Ben Davies you are Sunday league standard !!!!!!!!!!!
— Sam Cordell (@SamCordell01) November 6, 2018
We really need a left-back, Ben Davies just ain’t cutting it
— Joseph Wallace (@josephnwallace) November 6, 2018