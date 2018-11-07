Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Ben Davies display vs PSV Eindhoven

7 November, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur showed great fighting spirit to come from behind and win 2-1 against PSV Eindhoven at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Not only did Spurs recover themselves from the brink of elimination, but they now have an outside chance of progressing through to the next round of the Champions League.

Spurs were under severe pressure when Luuk de Jong scored from a towering header inside two minutes. Just when it seemed like Spurs were heading for elimination, with only 12 minutes left, Harry Kane scored twice to swing the game in their favour.

While Spurs were dangerous in their attacking department, they were not so impressive at the back, especially the two full backs.

Spurs fans took to twitter to criticise Ben Davies after the game. The Welsh left-back was wayward with his crossing throughout the game, but he produced the decisive cross from which Kane scored.

The 25-year-old hasn’t been at his best this season. And many Spurs fans have been left frustrated with his below-par performance.

