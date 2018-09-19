Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Ben Davies display vs Inter Milan

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their third defeat in a row for the first time under Mauricio Pochettino after they lost 2-1 against Inter Milan at San Siro.
Spurs are under pressure after losing their opening Champions League clash against the Italian giants.
It looked like they were about to pick up a victory when Christian Eriksen gave them the lead but lost the match eventually after conceding two late goals.
Spurs fans have slated Ben Davies for his performance against Inter. The 25-year-old was shockingly poor throughout the game and has taken a battering on social media.
The Welshman was one of the key players for Spurs last season. However, he has been below par this season and has come under criticism from the fans.
His first touches were very heavy at times and gave the ball away cheaply on numerous occasions.
The performance has left Spurs fans wondering whether he is good enough for the squad, while many are suggesting that Pochettino should start with Danny Rose instead.
Skipped class to watch Ben Davies fail at the fundamentals of football
— Jake. (@YedIin) September 18, 2018
Also, and I never thought I’d say this, I’m ready for us to play Kyle Walker-Peters at LB. I can’t remember the last time I saw Ben Davies play well.
— Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) September 19, 2018
The guy is bang average fullback what do you expect.
— Sammy Hilton (@SammyHilton6) September 18, 2018
4 set piece goals conceded this season, 6 out of 8 from headers, that’s all down to the manger. The team has lost its pressing & identity. Eric Dier is progressively getting worse. Ben Davies is horrendous & we haven’t played well all season, 3 defeats in a row.Progression? #THFC
— AL (@Alex_Lavender) September 18, 2018
Ben Davies was shocking last night Jesus Christ
— thomas spice (@spice2001) September 19, 2018
If Aurier can play like he did yesterday consistently, then we have no problem at right back. Ben Davies on the other side should never play for us in big games he’s bang average. Gotta be aurier and rose going forward
— . (@Dan___COYS) September 19, 2018