Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Ben Davies display vs Inter Milan

19 September, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur suffered their third defeat in a row for the first time under Mauricio Pochettino after they lost 2-1 against Inter Milan at San Siro.

Spurs are under pressure after losing their opening Champions League clash against the Italian giants.

It looked like they were about to pick up a victory when Christian Eriksen gave them the lead but lost the match eventually after conceding two late goals.

Spurs fans have slated Ben Davies for his performance against Inter. The 25-year-old was shockingly poor throughout the game and has taken a battering on social media.

The Welshman was one of the key players for Spurs last season. However, he has been below par this season and has come under criticism from the fans.

His first touches were very heavy at times and gave the ball away cheaply on numerous occasions.

The performance has left Spurs fans wondering whether he is good enough for the squad, while many are suggesting that Pochettino should start with Danny Rose instead.

