Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Ben Chilwell transfer link

11 September, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from The Telegraph, Tottenham are considering making a move for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

However, Spurs are ready to play the waiting game, and will only make a move for him next summer and not in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old was once considered a liability and many felt that he is not good enough to play regularly for the club.

However, he is a player re-born under Claude Puel and has cemented himself as the club’s first-choice left back over the last 12 months.

He has impressed heavily this season, and has now been called up for the England camp as a replacement for Luke Shaw.

Spurs are keen to snap up Chilwell as they consider their options at left back, but they are happy to wait till next summer to make a move for him.

A section of Spurs fans on social networking site Twitter believes that Chilwell will be a good addition to the side. Here are some of the selected tweets:

