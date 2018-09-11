Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Ben Chilwell transfer link

According to reports from The Telegraph, Tottenham are considering making a move for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.
However, Spurs are ready to play the waiting game, and will only make a move for him next summer and not in the January transfer window.
The 21-year-old was once considered a liability and many felt that he is not good enough to play regularly for the club.
However, he is a player re-born under Claude Puel and has cemented himself as the club’s first-choice left back over the last 12 months.
He has impressed heavily this season, and has now been called up for the England camp as a replacement for Luke Shaw.
Spurs are keen to snap up Chilwell as they consider their options at left back, but they are happy to wait till next summer to make a move for him.
A section of Spurs fans on social networking site Twitter believes that Chilwell will be a good addition to the side. Here are some of the selected tweets:
To be fair I do rate him! He’s decent and consistent
Get rid of rose and have him! Fine by me
Could b a good addition. We were linked then every other club n then it died.
Should we assume last day of next summers window a low bid will go in!
Yes please!! He’s quality!
