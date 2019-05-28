Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Ayoze Perez transfer link

After spending two transfer windows sitting idle, this summer is surely going to be massive for Tottenham Hotspur. Whether or not Mauricio Pochettino stays, Spurs need to spend big to add quality players to their ranks.
Regardless of whether Spurs win the Champions League final or not, they have done incredibly well under the Argentine. In fact, there is a feeling among the fans and pundits that Pochettino has taken the team to its maximum potential, and unless there is an injection of cash and subsequent influx of quality additions, progress will come to a halt.
It seems the wheels are in motion already with Spurs being linked with a host of players, and big money transfers being mooted. The latest player to have been linked with the club is Newcastle United’s forward Ayoze Perez.
According to reports from Calcio Napoli 24, Spurs are just a step away from completing the signing of Perez in the summer transfer window.
The 25-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant 2018-19 campaign for the Magpies, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in all competitions this season.
The report claims that Spurs have submitted a bid in the region of £25m (28 million Euros), which is 2 million short of his release clause.
Here are some of the best reactions from Spurs fans on Twitter:
