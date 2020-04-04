Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Arkadiusz Milik transfer link

Irrespective of where Tottenham Hotspur finish at the end of the season or how much budget Jose Mourinho will be given in the transfer market, Spurs need to sign a striker in the summer.
The north London club do not have a back-up option for Harry Kane, and the club has struggled badly during his absence. Troy Parrott is a young talent, but Mourinho feels probably he is not ready yet to play regularly for Spurs.
In the absence of Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min have been used as makeshift strikers, which suggests that there is a genuine dearth of quality in that area. Spurs were linked with a move for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik in the January transfer window, and it seems they’re keen to reignite their interest in the Polish striker.
According to journalist Nico Schira, as relayed by Football London, north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham ‘look set to renew’ their interest in Milik this summer.
There is a growing feeling that the Napoli striker will leave the club this summer. Milik is priced at around €40m by the Italian side, but he could be available at around €30m (£23m).
The 26-year-old striker has netted 12 goals this season, and would be a very good back up option for Spurs. Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after the report broke out, and many of them feel that Milik would be a good signing for the north London club.
Milik is really good but injury prone
— Rasmus🇫🇮 | (@RasmusCOYS) April 3, 2020
Injury prone though
A good player but like lamela what good is he as squad depth if he too will be unavailable
— SpursSignSomeoneGoodInSummer (@SpursTransfer10) April 3, 2020
Good back up tbh
— Tom delia (@Tomdelia7) April 3, 2020
Good player. But does levy want him?
— RSpurs1980(“Don’t get your hopes up.”Levy 2020) (@RSpurs1980) April 3, 2020
Typical spurs
Stop duping us
We are linked to the whole world when it comes to buying players
Guess what
We buy no one of high quality
— Bose (@shitscared1) April 3, 2020
Happily take him. Would improve our squad immensely. Take the pressure off Kane playing every game and minute. Even play along side him
— Bri Owen (@brianowen1979) April 3, 2020