Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Anthony Martial display vs Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Anthony Martial display vs Brighton

20 August, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the season after they lost 3-2 against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho gave a start to Anthony Martial but the Frenchman cut a disappointing figure, and was substituted in the 60th minute.

The 22-year-old, who was fined by Mourinho for failing to report during pre-season, looked like a lost figure on the pitch failing to make any sort of impact during the game.

Martial, who is on £110k-per-week wages, was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window, with widespread reports claiming that he was one of Mauricio Pochettino’s prime targets.

According to Goal, United valued Martial at a staggering fee of £80 million, and Spurs were never going to match that amount. However, many Spurs fans believe that the Frenchman would rediscover his mojo under a class manager like Pochettino.

Many Spurs fans feel that Martial could be available on a cut-price deal in the January transfer window, and and that his career is almost finished under Mourinho.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on Twitter:

It seems like Martial has lost his way at Old Trafford, and and could be dropped when United face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League clash.

Rangers fans react to Ross McCormack transfer link
Garth Crooks raves about Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson

About The Author

johnblake