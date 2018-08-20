Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Anthony Martial display vs Brighton

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the season after they lost 3-2 against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.
Jose Mourinho gave a start to Anthony Martial but the Frenchman cut a disappointing figure, and was substituted in the 60th minute.
The 22-year-old, who was fined by Mourinho for failing to report during pre-season, looked like a lost figure on the pitch failing to make any sort of impact during the game.
Martial, who is on £110k-per-week wages, was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window, with widespread reports claiming that he was one of Mauricio Pochettino’s prime targets.
According to Goal, United valued Martial at a staggering fee of £80 million, and Spurs were never going to match that amount. However, many Spurs fans believe that the Frenchman would rediscover his mojo under a class manager like Pochettino.
Many Spurs fans feel that Martial could be available on a cut-price deal in the January transfer window, and and that his career is almost finished under Mourinho.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on Twitter:
Loving Joses work very inspiring spent most transfer trying to destable better teams now him n pogba are handbags Martial wants out only a matter of time till he’s packed his bags #COYS
— I am the walrus (@davidcaplin46) August 19, 2018
Martial under Mourinho is such a shame man he would be incredible under Poch or Sarri or even Klopp
— Zack (@CoolbreezeCOYS) August 19, 2018
So… Martial for a tenner at Christmas then?#COYS #THFC #Spurs #BHAMUN
— Raxxy #FBPE #NoPasaran (@RaxscallionTHFC) August 19, 2018
If Sonny doesn’t get his military exemption this month, Spurs will definitely need someone in Martial’s mold.
— Breslin Birds (@BreslinBirds) August 20, 2018
and why else keep an unwanted Martial and Shaw – could it be they reckon Poch will make worldbeaters of them?
— Spurs Eeyore (@SpursEeyore) August 20, 2018
Poch would work wonders with Martial #COYS #THFC
— Mark Vinnicombe (@mdjv83) August 19, 2018
It seems like Martial has lost his way at Old Trafford, and and could be dropped when United face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League clash.