Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Andre Onana transfer link

31 October, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Mauricio Pochettino would be looking to delve into the transfer market in the January transfer window, but will he be looking to sign a goalkeeper?

With Michel Vorm out of contract at Spurs at the end of this season, the Spurs boss will require a solid back-up goalkeeper.

According to reports from Voetbal International, Spurs are showing keen interest in Andre Onana.

The report doesn’t state properly whether Spurs want the 22-year-old as a replacement for club skipper Hugo Lloris, who has had an up and down season for the club.

Ajax took him away from Barcelona youth system in 2015. He has made over 70 appearances for the Dutch club already and has six caps for his country.

Onana set to enter the final two-and-a-half years of his contract in 2019, and Ajax could feel that this is the right time for them to cash in on the player.

Spurs have signed a lot of players from Ajax in recent years – Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez – and it remains to be seen whether Onana follows their footstep to the north London club.

However, some Spurs fans are not convinced about him, while many doubt that it could spell the end of Paulo Gazzaniga’s tenure at the club.

