Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Andre Onana transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Andre Onana.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Onana has put potential suitors on red-alert after deciding he wants a move to the Premier League in the summer.
The 23-year-old is ready to quit the Amsterdam club and would likely cost between £40-50million.
The report claims that Onana’s preferred destination at this stage would be Chelsea. However, he is interested in a move to Tottenham as well.
Many Spurs fans feel that he would be a good signing for the club. There are others who feel that Spurs do not need a new goalkeeper at the moment, as they already have two solid goalkeepers in Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga.
Need to make sure we get him.
— ap (@otheranthony) February 7, 2020
No thanks, was crap when we played them and definitely the cause of pathetic time wasting which allowed us the time to get that beautiful 3rd goal
— Gary Parker (@gp6970) February 7, 2020
But Paulo and Hugo are both incredible goalkeepers there's no need
— Riddytim (@301_tim) February 7, 2020
Yes plz
— Kailahh (@TheOnlyKailahh) February 7, 2020
Onana would be lovely to have åt spurs 💪🤛🖐🤜💪
— InThfcWeTrust (@InThfc) February 7, 2020
We have Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga, Onana it's a good gk but I think that we have enough
— Jhampiers Cruz Choque (@CruzJhampiers) February 7, 2020
Excellent keeper. Would be a good deal.
— Scott Allin (@scottyallin) February 7, 2020
Great keeper.
— Iaçanã Parisotto (@iparisotto) February 7, 2020
However, Lloris 33 and out of contract in June 2022. So, the north London club could be in the market for a new keeper this summer.
The Cameroon international has made 171 appearances for Ajax since joining the club from Barcelona in 2015.
Onana has a contract at the club till 2022, but he feels he is now ready to move elsewhere. He was nominated for best goalkeeper of 2019 at this year’s Ballon d’Or.