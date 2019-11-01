Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Alex Grimaldo transfer link

1 November, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

According to reports from A Bola (h/t Team Talk), Tottenham Hotspur are back in the race to sign Benfica’s highly-rated left-back Alex Grimaldo in the January transfer window.

The report claims that Premier League rivals Arsenal and Serie A giants Napoli are also in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

A Bola claims that all the three clubs will battle to land the player in the next year who is rated at €40million.

The interest from Arsenal comes as a surprise given that they only signed Kieran Tierney from Celtic over the summer.

Left-back situation at Spurs 

While Tottenham are desperate to sign a right-back in January, the club could look to sign a left-back as well.

Danny Rose, the club’s first-choice left-back has struggled badly this season, and his performance at times has been below par. So, chances are high that Spurs won’t stick around with him for long.

Ben Davies is a reliable squad player at best, while the versatile Ryan Sessegnon still needs time to settle down at his new club.

Grimaldo is a fantastic player and would be a very good signing for the club.

