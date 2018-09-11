Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Adrien Rabiot transfer link

11 September, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Adrien Rabiot

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports emerged that Spurs are keen to sign PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

French publication Paris United reported on their Twitter account yesterday that Tottenham have joined Barcelona and Manchester City in the race to sign the midfielder.

The report added that discussions are underway between Rabiot’s representatives and the London club.

Rabiot is expected to quit the French champions on a free transfer next year, and that is why top clubs are showing keen interest in signing him.

The 23-year-old is a top quality defensive midfielder, and would be a terrific addition for any Premier League team.

He is a left-footed midfielder and could be a long-term replacement for Mousa Dembele. He is powerful and technically gifted, and would be a brilliant addition to the side.

According to tranfermarkt, he would cost around £45 million, but it seems Spurs are ready to play the waiting game for him, and snap him up on a free transfer.

Here are some of the best reactions from Spurs fans on Twitter:

