Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Aaron Ramsey transfer link

Aaron Ramsey

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions to reports linking the club with a move for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The former Arsenal midfielder joined the Old Lady last summer on a free transfer. However, he is already out of favour at Turin and could be set for an exit, with Juventus looking to cope with the financial loss that has been caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.


According to reports from The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to sign Ramsey who could join on loan.

The report claims that a loan deal could be on the cards, with Juventus and the loaning club splitting his £400,000-a-week wages.

Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his midfield during the summer and Ramsey has been earmarked as one of the options.

However, Spurs need a defensive midfielder, and Ramsey would represent a luxury buy for them. Moreover, the majority of the Tottenham fan base is absolutely against the idea of signing the Welshman due to his previous affiliation with the Gunners.

Many feel that he is not the player Spurs need at the moment. The 29-year-old has made only nine starts in the Serie A this season and has scored three goals. Here are some of the selected tweets: