Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Aaron Ramsey transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions to reports linking the club with a move for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The former Arsenal midfielder joined the Old Lady last summer on a free transfer. However, he is already out of favour at Turin and could be set for an exit, with Juventus looking to cope with the financial loss that has been caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.





According to reports from The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to sign Ramsey who could join on loan.

The report claims that a loan deal could be on the cards, with Juventus and the loaning club splitting his £400,000-a-week wages.

Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his midfield during the summer and Ramsey has been earmarked as one of the options.

However, Spurs need a defensive midfielder, and Ramsey would represent a luxury buy for them. Moreover, the majority of the Tottenham fan base is absolutely against the idea of signing the Welshman due to his previous affiliation with the Gunners.

Many feel that he is not the player Spurs need at the moment. The 29-year-old has made only nine starts in the Serie A this season and has scored three goals. Here are some of the selected tweets:

That would be hilarious. I can't see Ramsey wanting to play for us though. — Dean Faccini (@DeanFaccini) June 14, 2020

I do not think he would make us any stronger and he is injury prone. For heaven’s sake we need defenders who can defend not more midfielders. Especially not an ex Arsenal midfielder who is overpaid. Enough with this stupidity. — David K (@thfc0405) June 14, 2020

Never gonna happen!!!! — jason lawrence (@jasonlawrence69) June 14, 2020

Stop. Enough already. — shaun sandiford (@sandifordwrap) June 14, 2020

Not the defensive midfielder we need — 75 Retro (@75Retro) June 14, 2020

Are there some stories you just think, nah I cant be bothered with this one? He's a goner, he's on £400k a week, he's injury prone, he must be about 30 years old & he's a goner…COYS — The Hoff. (@PaulHofford) June 14, 2020