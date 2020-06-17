Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg loses Southampton captaincy

According to latest reports from Sky Sports, Southampton have removed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as captain.

The Saints have appointed James Ward-Prowse as their new captain.

Hojbjerg has just one year left on his deal and he is yet to sign a new contract. Moreover, he has openly expressed his desire to play at a higher level.

Earlier this month, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl had issued a stern warning to Hojbjerg saying he would not remain captain at the club without signing a new contract.

This gives an indication that Hojbjerg probably won’t commit his future at the club.

The news has been greeted well by the Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for the Southampton midfielder this summer. The Telegraph claimed last month that the 24-year-old has been a long term target for the Londoners and that Spurs could make a move for him.

The midfielder also admitted recently that he was flattered by the links to Tottenham.

Many Spurs fans feel that he would be a very good signing for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:

He gets straight into our team and improved us. — darren brice (@darrenrice76) June 17, 2020

He should be set to leave then, you’re welcome here @hojbjerg23 — g (@thfcgianni) June 17, 2020

Hopefully moves to spurs 🙏🏻 — 🙌🏻 Billy.R 🙌🏻 (@BillyATRoss) June 17, 2020

come here come here @hojbjerg23 — 😈 / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) June 17, 2020

That’s him definitely going now — Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) June 17, 2020

Hojbjerg has been brilliant for the Saints this season, playing in 28 of their 29 Premier League matches.

Spurs are looking to sign a defensive midfielder this summer. They are lacking a solid defensive midfielder following the departures of Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama.