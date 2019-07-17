Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Marcus Edwards could leave the club

According to reports from Football London, Marcus Edwards could be on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.
The highly-rated winger struggled during his loan spell at Norwich City during the 2017/18 campaign.
However, he enjoyed a more successful loan spell at Dutch Eredivisie side Excelsior last year.
Mauricio Pochettino dubbed him “mini Messi” after a League Cup outing for Spurs in 2016, but after that things haven’t gone well for him.
The youngster was not named in the Tottenham squad for the pre-season tour of Singapore and China on Wednesday, and it seems he is on his way out of the north London club.
The report claims that Edwards is in training with another club, trying to earn a move away for the club. The forward is currently doing his pre-season training with Brentford as he attempts to earn a move to the Championship club.
Some Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:
It’s all about his attitude, Poch was not impressed by it. It’s a real shame, but there you go. He is still young enough to have a wonderful career
— lee Adler (@AdlerSussudio) July 17, 2019
Shocking waste all round. Lovely footballer but that’s not enough these days.
— Pete Domican 🏴🇵🇹🇪🇺⚽️📸 (@PeteDomican) July 17, 2019
Very talented but terrible attitude. Seemed better last season out on loan in Holland, but probably has burnt bridges with us, is behind on his development because of his previous arseing around, and it wouldn’t be a good example to other youngsters if he made it regardless.
— Niall (@niall_lilywhite) July 17, 2019
I’m pretty sure you can allow someone to go on trial with another club before you sell them… Brentford will be a great move though
— Ben Spanton-Walker (@benswalker) July 17, 2019
I like Marcus. Bundles of talent. Sadly application & desire is questionable. Would love it if he matures & succeeds. Many players over the years such as Taarabt Bentley Dos Santos etc with terrific ability but it doesn’t work out. Sad…
— pat bohan (@patbohan1) July 17, 2019