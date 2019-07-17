Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Marcus Edwards could leave the club

Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Marcus Edwards could leave the club

17 July, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from Football London, Marcus Edwards could be on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The highly-rated winger struggled during his loan spell at Norwich City during the 2017/18 campaign.

However, he enjoyed a more successful loan spell at Dutch Eredivisie side Excelsior last year.

Mauricio Pochettino dubbed him “mini Messi” after a League Cup outing for Spurs in 2016, but after that things haven’t gone well for him.

The youngster was not named in the Tottenham squad for the pre-season tour of Singapore and China on Wednesday, and it seems he is on his way out of the north London club.

The report claims that Edwards is in training with another club, trying to earn a move away for the club. The forward is currently doing his pre-season training with Brentford as he attempts to earn a move to the Championship club.

Some Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports that club want Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj to replace Kieran Trippier
Report: Aston Villa and Galatasaray want Mbwana Samatta

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com