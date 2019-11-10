Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Manchester United eye Christian Eriksen move

According to a recent report from Spanish publication El Desmarque, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is wanted by Premier League rivals Manchester United.
The report claims that the Red Devils are preparing a £42million bid for the Spurs midfielder.
The 27-year-old has only a few months left on his contract. He has refused to sign a new deal, and it is highly likely that the north London club will offload him.
The 91-times capped Danish midfielder will leave the club for free in the summer. Ideally, they would love to sell him to any foreign club, but Spurs could be willing to accept the offer from the Red Devils.
Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Many believe that Spurs should accept the money from United, and that it would be a good deal for the club.
The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield in January, and Eriksen would be a superb addition for them.
Eriksen has been very poor this season, and most importantly he doesn’t want to stay at the club. While gifting a top player to a rival club is certainly not a good idea, in this case, Spurs should take the money and invest the amount in the squad.