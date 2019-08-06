Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Manchester United consider late move for Christian Eriksen

6 August, 2019 English Premier League, Manchester United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from the Telegraph, Manchester United are preparing an audacious move for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a number of top European clubs, including Real Madrid, Juventus and Atletico Madrid, but Spurs have failed to offload him.

Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, is keen to sell Eriksen to a foreign club than to a rival Premier League club, but with hardly two days left in the transfer window, they are in a real fix.

Spurs are reluctant to allow such a quality midfielder to leave for nothing when his contract expires next summer. And Manchester United are hoping to strike a deal before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Tottenham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and many feel it would be a huge mistake to offload him unless Spurs sign their major targets.

Spurs valued Eriksen at around £130m early in the summer, but they could sell him at half the price now.

