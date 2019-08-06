Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Manchester United consider late move for Christian Eriksen

According to reports from the Telegraph, Manchester United are preparing an audacious move for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.
The 27-year-old has been linked with a number of top European clubs, including Real Madrid, Juventus and Atletico Madrid, but Spurs have failed to offload him.
Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, is keen to sell Eriksen to a foreign club than to a rival Premier League club, but with hardly two days left in the transfer window, they are in a real fix.
Spurs are reluctant to allow such a quality midfielder to leave for nothing when his contract expires next summer. And Manchester United are hoping to strike a deal before the transfer window closes on Thursday.
Tottenham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and many feel it would be a huge mistake to offload him unless Spurs sign their major targets.
I swear to god if we sell to a premier league rival I will personally hunt down Levy
— Marcus🇰🇷 (@Delecopter) August 5, 2019
Shut the door on your way out.
— Eric (@PrimeTobyV2) August 5, 2019
I would lose all respect if he joins them
— ً (@todddddthfc) August 5, 2019
Why would we strengthen teams challenging for our place 🤦🏻♂️
— ⚪️ #backpoch (@pochspurs) August 5, 2019
If we lose him and don’t gain both Lo Celso and Fernandes, it’s a big big mistake.
— JAMES (@itsjorbell) August 5, 2019
Suicide that is
— Shaun Lewis (@ShaunLewis17) August 5, 2019
get the money. levy can stop being cheap. spend it on dylbala and lo celso. problem = solved
— daniel ross (@TheRealPlates) August 5, 2019
Spurs valued Eriksen at around £130m early in the summer, but they could sell him at half the price now.