Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Josh Onomah is frozen out of first-team and set for Bundesliga move

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josh Onomah has been stunned by manager Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to demote him from the first-team to the under-23’s, and will leave this summer.
The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday but only made 15 appearances, no thanks to hamstring injuries.
Bundesliga quartet Borussia Monchengladbach, Mainz, Augsburg and Frankfurt have all shown an interest in Onomah, and the £10million-rated academy graduate is set to leave North London after four years with Spurs’ first-team.
The England youth international has played 32 games for Tottenham, but the last one came three seasons ago.
Onomah spent 2017–18 on loan at Aston Villa, featuring in 37 games, but he was below par last season even when fully fit.
Flogging him for £10 million will be good business for Spurs, but it remains to be seen if suitors will be keen to part with that amount.
He hasn’t been included in the team’s pre-season tour of Asia, and that he has been asked to train with the youth teams looks like the last straw.
Onomah looked promising a few years ago, but he has since failed to live up to expectations.
Tottenham fans aren’t shocked that Pochettino has demoted him, though and here is how some of them reacted to him being stunned by the manager’s decision on Twitter:
Such a shame … should have been given more chances to prove himself …
— hasanc (@hasanc56523762) July 17, 2019
He’s nowhere near good enough for us
— Adam Brooks (@EssexPR) July 17, 2019
How can he be stunned? Been shipped out on loan and made little impact at championship clubs
— rosey 316 (@rosy316) July 17, 2019
Shocked? Because he's been so phenomenal in the Championship? I like Josh but it is time to move on for his own sake.
— Aaron Pitters (@aaronpitters) July 17, 2019
Shame for Josh.. Enfield boy.. but he's simply not good enough.. hasn't climbed that ladder.. Shame but that's wot it is .
— Stephen king (@Stephen91314828) July 17, 2019
No one else is stunned
— Steve Coombes (@stevencoombes) July 17, 2019
He shouldn’t be that shocked & stunned – every time I saw him given a chance in the first team he wandered around not looking bothered in the slightest. If that was me, given 20 minutes, I’d be busting a gut all over the pitch…
— Paul Fenton (@THFCFenton) July 17, 2019
I’m with Poch on this one
— Archie (@Archie_Tashjian) July 17, 2019
He couldn’t even get in the Sheffield Wednesday starting eleven, how would he ever get in to ours!?
— Louis Blue (@LBlueDavies) July 17, 2019