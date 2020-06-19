Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Jose Mourinho says Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Moussa Sissoko will start against Manchester United

Premier League action returns to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening after more than 100 days of enforced break as Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United in what is expected to be a feisty clash.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will be coming up against his former side as both of them look to secure a win in order to boost their chances of playing Champions League football next season, and the Portuguese has been handed massive injury boost thanks to the lockdown.





The Tottenham squad was ravaged with injuries prior to the break, but the players are all raring to go right now, and Mourinho has confirmed that he will be starting the trio of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Moussa Sissoko against the Red Devils.

The plan has gotten Spurs fans excited and here is how some of them reacted to it on Twitter:

With Dele Alli ruled out due to a ban by the F.A, having both Son and Kane available is good news for the North Londoners.

Both forwards have combined for 20 league goals and nine assists thus far this term, and Spurs will fancy their chances of securing victory against United with the duo on the pitch.

Sissoko returning also provides the midfield with much-needed verve and bite, and his battle with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba will be a great watch.