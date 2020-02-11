Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Dele Alli is facing suspension

Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Dele Alli is facing suspension

11 February, 2020 English Premier League, Tottenham

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is facing a ban after he made a joke about the coronavirus outbreak.

The 23-year-old posted a video on his private Snapchat account, which can only be accessed by people he has verified.

However, the video in question was criticised by Football Against Racism in Europe executive director Piara Powar. He said on Monday night: ‘At the very least it’s a deeply insensitive joke. The FA are right to investigate and potentially take action.’

Alli posted the private video on Saturday. It showed a man of Asian descent alongside the caption: ‘Corona whatttttt, please listen with volume.’

In another Snapchat story, the midfielder wears a mask while appearing to feign concern. He then shows a bottle of handwash, accompanied by the caption: ‘This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me.’

Alli has already said sorry and on Sunday posted a second video of apology on Chinese social media site Weibo.

However, the report claims that The FA have written to Alli asking for his observations. The England international is also set to be reprimanded by his club when he returns to training on Wednesday.

He is now facing a ban from the FA, and many Spurs fans feel that it is not a serious offence. However, there are other fans who feel Alli deserves punishment for his act.

Potential blow for Spurs? 

Alli is a key player for Spurs and it remains to be seen whether he gets any match-ban or not from the FA.

Jose Mourinho will be furious if Alli is suspended for one or two games for making a puerile joke. Having said that, a professional footballer needs to be aware of what needs to be posted on the social platform.

Report: Newcastle United are scouting Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis
Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Brentford

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com