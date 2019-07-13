Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react as club look to outbid Arsenal for St Etienne centre-back William Saliba

Tottenham Hotspur have moved to hijack Arsenal’s summer move for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, and could beat their North London rivals to the signature of the teenage sensation.

The Gunners believed they had agreed a deal with the Ligue 1 club that will see Saliba spend next season on loan with them before moving to the Emirates Stadium next summer.

However, Spurs are now favourites for his signature and their fans can hardly believe it.

Chairman Daniel Levy continues to prove what he is capable of doing in the transfer window, and should Tottenham successfully pip Arsenal to the services of the teenager, it will be a huge blow on manager Unai Emery’s side.

Here is how some Spurs faithful reacted to the reports on Twitter:

Should Saliba agree to join the Lilywhites, he will most likely return to St Etienne on loan for next season according to the French club’s initial plans, but Tottenham will gladly wait having secured a similar deal with Leed United after signing Jack Clarke.

Arsenal have been the second best team in North London of recent, and losing a summer target they thought they had sealed to Spurs will be hugely embarrassing.

