Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Christian Eriksen confirms he wants to leave this summer

5 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has confirmed that he wants to leave the North London club this summer.

The Denmark international has been routinely linked with Real Madrid, and with just a year left on his current contract, Spurs risk losing him for free next summer.

The 27-year-old has refused to sign a new improved deal that would more than double his current £70,000-a-week wages, and a summer exit is almost certain after he confirmed he wants out.

Eriksen’s announcement has been met with mixed reactions by Spurs fans, who feared the worst all along, and here is how some of them responded to the news on Twitter:

The Dane was signed in the summer of 2013 from Ajax for £11 million, and has helped Tottenham to four consecutive top-four finishes and a first-ever European Cup final.

Eriksen has since established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, scoring 49 league goals in 206 appearances for Spurs and making the 2017-18 PFA Team of the Year after an impressive campaign.

The London club have punched above their weight in recent seasons, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will be overseeing major squad changes this summer.

That could all start with losing Eriksen to Madrid in the coming days.

