Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Christian Eriksen confirms he wants to leave this summer

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has confirmed that he wants to leave the North London club this summer.
The Denmark international has been routinely linked with Real Madrid, and with just a year left on his current contract, Spurs risk losing him for free next summer.
The 27-year-old has refused to sign a new improved deal that would more than double his current £70,000-a-week wages, and a summer exit is almost certain after he confirmed he wants out.
Eriksen’s announcement has been met with mixed reactions by Spurs fans, who feared the worst all along, and here is how some of them responded to the news on Twitter:
Really hope we sell Eriksen, don’t want any players that aren’t committed to club and to be honest I won’t be heartbroken
— Hotspur Banter (@Hotspur_Banter) June 5, 2019
Well that's Eriksen.
Now theres just Toby, waiting in the wings. 😪#COYS pic.twitter.com/wdnlfMQlRi
— kas (@kdunks83) June 5, 2019
Eriksen leaving is fine with me to be honest
— Billy Ruse (@Billbo99) June 5, 2019
I’m glad Eriksen wants to leave. His set pieces are as mythical as my business acumen
— Daniel Levy (@DanLevyTHFC) June 5, 2019
Whilst it’s sad about Eriksen leaving, the time is right for him to move on. I wish him the best as he’s been a great servant in good times for the club but realistically he’s gone missing when we’ve needed him in the last 6 months. As long as the money is reinvested in the team.
— G (@ShelfsideG) June 5, 2019
Love Eriksen and will remember him fondly but this is definitely best for all concerned. https://t.co/BQbQhy3Mou
— Schteeve (@pipecamp) June 5, 2019
Spurs should ask from James if Madrid agree a deal to sign Eriksen
— • (@3quartista_) June 5, 2019
No surprise Eriksen fancies a move, and no ill-will to him if he goes. But he's key to Spurs. Club will need to work hard to replace him
— Adam Powley (@adampowley) June 5, 2019
Don’t know how people can be that pissed with Eriksen wanting out? Blokes heads been in Madrid since the start of last season, Let him self drop massively because of it. Cash in on him now before we let him walk for free next season👋🏽
— Conah (@conahward) June 5, 2019
The Dane was signed in the summer of 2013 from Ajax for £11 million, and has helped Tottenham to four consecutive top-four finishes and a first-ever European Cup final.
Eriksen has since established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, scoring 49 league goals in 206 appearances for Spurs and making the 2017-18 PFA Team of the Year after an impressive campaign.
The London club have punched above their weight in recent seasons, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will be overseeing major squad changes this summer.
That could all start with losing Eriksen to Madrid in the coming days.