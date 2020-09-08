Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Aston Villa and Brentford agree on a club-record £28 million deal for striker Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa are closing in on Brentford striker Ollie Watkins after both sides agreed on a club-record £28 million deal for the 24-year-old.

Dean Smith’s side pipped the likes of Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of last season’s highest goalscorer in the Championship, and they will expect him to help boost their survival chances in 2020-21 and going forward.





Villa could end up parting with £33 million for Watkins’ services if some add-ons are met, and they were willing to reach the agreement as the striker’s talents are there for all to see.

Tottenham fans aren’t happy that the Midlands outfit have signed the Brentford star ahead of them, and here is how some of them have reacted to the development on Twitter:

I'm gutted about this one. I'm dreading Troy Deeney on deadline day already pic.twitter.com/4097Fd7Omt — Max Proudlock (@ProudlockMax) September 8, 2020

Looks like the Ollie Watkins ship has sailed. Can't blame Spurs considering what the fee has risen to… #THFC #COYS — RuckerHaringey (@RuckerHaringey) September 8, 2020

Spurs fans: ‘Levy should just pay the going rate and get the signings done’. Spurs fans: ‘Ollie Watkins is good but £33m is overpriced’. Can’t win either way 🤷🏻‍♂️ #THFC #COYS — Thomas Em (@kernowyid) September 8, 2020

He's the ideal understudy for Kane. If we fail to get him, which we will (£3m + Josh Onomah style offer incoming), I'll be gutted. Young homegrown player with bags of potential. — Phil Rogers (@PhilRogers81) September 8, 2020

Yet another striker we missed out on — COLIN HEAD (@colinahead) September 8, 2020

More and more teams are showing up levy's covid excuse — Spursline (@spursline) September 8, 2020

Season starts in 5 days, and we have no striker… — Dalitaryan (@dalitaryan) September 8, 2020

No doubt @SpursOfficial were trying to get him for 27.5m !!! So lost out to an almost relgated team. — Danny Hawkins (@Danny_Hawkins23) September 8, 2020

Missed the boat again what a surprise 🙄 — Thomas (@tomgordon58) September 8, 2020

Spurs have only Harry Kane as their only out-and-out striker heading into the new campaign, and the lack of a quality cover could harm their chances of challenging for a top-four finish and silverware.

Watkins scored 26 goals to help Brentford reach the finals of the Championship play-offs last term, and he will be keen to prove himself in the top-flight with Villa.