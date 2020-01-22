Tottenham Hotspur fans and Graham Roberts react to reports that Jose Mourinho is facing growing unrest from the players

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is facing growing unrest from the players who are dismayed by his old-school tactics and uninspiring training sessions.
The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino two months ago, and has since led Spurs to six victories, three draws and five defeats across all competitions.
Tottenham are currently nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of tonight’s game against Norwich City at home, and anything apart from a victory will deal a massive blow on their chances of playing Champions League football next term.
Mourinho and Danny Rose were reportedly involved in a bust-up on Sunday after the left-back was left out of the squad that played Watford, while The Sun claims that the dressing room fears Tanguy Ndombele’s mindset has been damaged after the Portuguese publicly criticized his readiness to play and fitness.
Spurs players are said to regard training sessions as being like ‘lower-league’ sessions, with too much emphasis laid on long balls, flick-ons and throw-ins.
Many Tottenham fans and former star Graham Roberts are refusing to believe the reports, though, and here is how they have reacted on Twitter:
