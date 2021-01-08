Tottenham Hotspur eyeing up Serie A youngster

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Sampdoria youngster Mikkel Damsgaard, according to journalist Nicolo Schira on Twitter.

The 20-year-old joined Sampdoria from Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer window of 2020 for an estimated fee of €6.7m.





His opening months have in Serie A have been promising, registering two goals and three assists in 15 appearances, including an assist against title-chasing Inter Milan last time out.

This form has attracted attention from Tottenham, who are being linked with the Danish winger by journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Lilywhites have had some troubles on the wings this season. While Heung-min Son and Harry Kane have are guaranteed starters in the front three, no one can nail down their spot on the right. Steven Bergwijn, Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela are all yet to make an impression this season.

However, Damsgaard may not be the man to solve this problem as he prefers to play on the left.

Tottenham are not the only side reportedly showing interest in the youngster. Schira also mentions interest from Bayer Leverkusen, who will be looking for reinforcements to launch a title challenge against giants Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria are also fighting to keep hold of midfielder Jakub Jankto. The Czech Republic international has started 14 games in Serie A this season, scoring four times.

Bundesliga duo Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin are both keeping tabs on the midfielder, as reported again by Nicolo Schira.

Sampdoria apparently do not intend to sell either Damsgaard or Jankto this January, as they look to consolidate their position in mid-table.