Tottenham Hotspur eyeing up a move for Willian

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur has made contact with Chelsea over the potential transfer of Willian.
The Brazilian international is out of contract in the summer. Frank Lampard has revealed that extension talks are ongoing, but no agreement has been reached yet.
Chelsea have a policy of only offering one-year extensions to players aged 30 and over. Willian wants more security in terms of contract length before he commits. This is where Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has the potential to swoop in.
Spurs almost signed Willian when he came to England in 2013. The then 25-year-old even completed a medical at Spurs but could not refuse the opportunity to join Chelsea. Maybe Spurs can now finally get their man, albeit seven years later.
The 31-year-old winger has been in fine form in Lampard’s youthful Chelsea side. He has not only taken over Eden Hazard’s number 10 jersey but also his responsibilities on the pitch.
Willian is a mainstay under Lampard, who wants the Brazilian to stay with the Blues. He has registered five goals and five assists in all competitions for Chelsea this season. He has been an influential figure in the Blues’ offensive play and bagged a brace against Spurs when Chelsea beat them last month.
Mourinho has long been a fan of the winger. He could always count on his work rate when he was his manager at Chelsea, even though his end product was never quite the best. The Special One even wanted to sign the Brazilian at Manchester United.
Mourinho only has two natural wingers to count upon at Spurs – Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura – while Jack Clarke will finish the second half of the season at loan.
A move for Willian makes complete sense. His experience, versatility, knowledge of Mourinho’s system and abilities on the pitch are simply too much to ignore from a Spurs point of view.