Tottenham Hotspur Eyeing Luka Modric Reunion

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly got in contact with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, with the intention of bringing him back to North London.

The Croatian played four seasons for the Lilywhites, becoming one of the most sought after players in the league. In 2012, he made the switch to Real Madrid, where he established himself as one of the world’s very best players, winning four Champions League titles, a World Cup Golden Ball, and a Ballon d’Or.





Aged 35, Modric is still performing to an incredibly high standard, and would certainly have plenty left to offer for any potential suitors.

According to Spanish football show El Chiringuito TV, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has contacted the veteran midfielder about a possible return to his former club. The Portuguese has previously worked with Modric, having signed him for Real Madrid back in 2012.

Modric’s current contract expires in the summer, leaving him possibly available on the cheap in January, or for free in the summer. His addition would be a massive boost to Spurs’ outside hopes at the Premier League title.

However, it is believed that the player would like to stay at the Bernabeu, with Marca reporting back in October that Modric would like to retire at Real Madrid. Furthermore, Los Blancos are seemingly in talks with the 35-year-old over a new deal.

The World Cup finalist has featured in 13 of Real Madrid’s 14 league fixtures so far, starting 11. Given their underwhelming start to their title defence, it seems unlikely that they would let one of their star men go midway through the season, so any move would probably be in the summer.