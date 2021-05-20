Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi

According to Italian outlet Il Tempo, Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi is currently listening to offers from other clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur believed to be in talks with him.

The contract of the 45-year-old at the Serie A outfit expires next month, and he has been widely tipped to leave as both parties have not been able to agree to an extension.





Spurs are not the only ones keen on Inzaghi, with Juventus and Napoli also eyeing the former Italy international striker.

Lazio and their manager are set for talks at the end of the campaign, but the club already have a contingency plan in place and are eyeing other options should negotiations over a new deal fall through.

Tottenham are set to start interviewing candidates for their vacant managerial post at the end of the season, and it appears that Inzaghi could be on their list.

He managed the Lazio youth teams for six years upon retiring from professional football and has been in charge of the first-team since 2016.

Filippo Inzaghi’s younger brother led his side to the Coppa Italia in 2018-19, winning the Supercoppa Italiana in 2017 and 2019.

Lazio have qualified for the Europa League four times and the Champions League once under his guidance, and Spurs need a manager that can guarantee them regular European football.

Inzaghi is also a fan of the 3-5-2 formation like many Italian managers, and Lazio have scored plenty of goals under him.

Tottenham could do with a young manager capable of balancing attack with defence in order to deliver the goods, and the former hitman could be their man.

He has garnered experience from the Serie A, but he is likely to hit the ground running in the Premier League should he move to Spurs this summer and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

