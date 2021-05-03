Tottenham Hotspur eyeing another season-long loan for Gareth Bale

According to Sportsmail, Tottenham Hotspur have first refusal to re-sign Gareth Bale on another season-long loan deal from Real Madrid, and chairman Daniel Levy will offer the club’s next permanent manager the chance to do so.

The Wales international bagged a hat-trick in Sunday’s 4-0 demolition of Sheffield United, taking his tally to nine Premier League goals since arriving in the summer.





Bale has now scored 14 goals and assisted seven others across all competitions, and Spurs feel that a second loan deal would benefit them.

While it would cost them around another £12 million in wages to have the 31-year-old for another campaign as they pay £240,000-per-week of his Madrid wages, Tottenham believe the deal makes more sense compared to the cost signing a direct replacement will incur.

Bale will now look to prove that he is capable of helping them win silverware next term and become a top-four side again in the remaining four Premier League games of the campaign.

Spurs interim boss Ryan Mason trusts the veteran winger to deliver after the dismissed Jose Mourinho failed to, and he rewarded the trust in him with arguably his best performance in a Lilywhites shirt since his return.