Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld open to Ajax return

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has refused to rule out a potential return to his former club Ajax in the near future.
The Belgium defender started his youth career for Ajax, and spent more than five years at the Dutch club. He made over 200 appearances for Ajax and won three Eredivise titles with them.
The 29-year-old has insisted that he would only return to his former club if he could still offer something of value to Ajax.
“Never say never,” the 29-year-old told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.
“At this moment in my career I don’t think about that yet. I think I can go on for years at this level. If I ever did, it is not to take it easy.
“I do not want to be 36-years-old and can hardly walk. When I return, I certainly want to leave something. And not only in the dressing room.
“Of course it is close to home in Belgium and I have a bond with the club, because I played football at Ajax for eight years. Achieving championships, the third star, experience.”
Alderweireld joined Spurs in 2015 and since then has been a key player for the north London club. This season he has been in good form, and has made eight Premier League appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Arguably one of the best defenders in the Premier League, it remains to be seen how Spurs deal with his contract situation. He has less than a year remaining on his current contract, but Spurs have an option of a one-year extension that includes a £25m release clause.
He was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer, but the Red Devils failed to agree terms over a deal.