Tottenham Hotspur defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott reacts to making his professional debut

Tottenham Hotspur lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 clash last night, crashing out of the competition after suffering a 4-0 defeat on aggregate.
One of the few positives from the game was seeing Malachi Fagan-Walcott make his professional debut for Spurs, with the 18-year-old replacing Serge Aurier in the closing minutes of the game.
Fagan-Walcott wasn’t supposed to be in the matchday squad originally, but an injury to Davinson Sanchez saw boss Jose Mourinho hand him a chance.
While the teenager only made a cameo appearance against Leipzig, that the Portuguese trusted him enough to hand him a debut speaks volume.
The Tottenham academy graduate was gutted with the result but is happy to have fulfilled a dream, and he has taken to Twitter to react to making his debut:
It’s was a night of mixed emotions, extremely disappointed to be knocked out of the champions league with such a great team, but on a positive note happy to have made my professional debut in the champions league. Proud moment for me and my family 🙌🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/jfhpcKhJ3i
— malachi Fagan-Walcott (@MalachiWalcott5) March 11, 2020
Yesterday was Fagan-Walcott’s very first time in a Spurs’ matchday squad, and he will hope to earn permanent promotion to the first-team very soon.
The 18-year-old has already trained with Mourinho’s men a few times this term, and he was part of Monday’s training session before the squad left for Germany.
Fagan-Walcott is a youth product of Norsemen FC, joining Tottenham’s academy in 2015 before signing his first professional contract with the club in July 2018.