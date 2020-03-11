Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott reacts to making his professional debut



Tottenham Hotspur lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 clash last night, crashing out of the competition after suffering a 4-0 defeat on aggregate.

One of the few positives from the game was seeing Malachi Fagan-Walcott make his professional debut for Spurs, with the 18-year-old replacing Serge Aurier in the closing minutes of the game.

Fagan-Walcott wasn’t supposed to be in the matchday squad originally, but an injury to Davinson Sanchez saw boss Jose Mourinho hand him a chance.

While the teenager only made a cameo appearance against Leipzig, that the Portuguese trusted him enough to hand him a debut speaks volume.

The Tottenham academy graduate was gutted with the result but is happy to have fulfilled a dream, and he has taken to Twitter to react to making his debut:

Yesterday was Fagan-Walcott’s very first time in a Spurs’ matchday squad, and he will hope to earn permanent promotion to the first-team very soon.

The 18-year-old has already trained with Mourinho’s men a few times this term, and he was part of Monday’s training session before the squad left for Germany.

Fagan-Walcott is a youth product of Norsemen FC, joining Tottenham’s academy in 2015 before signing his first professional contract with the club in July 2018.

