Tottenham Hotspur close to signing a new centre-forward

Tottenham Hotspur are confident of signing a new striker next week, a report from Football Insider claims.

The north London side have already made a couple of additions to the first-team squad this summer with midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg arriving from Southampton while Joe Hart was recently signed on a free transfer.





The focus now appears on strengthening the centre-forward department and Football Insider claims that the capital outfit are confident of landing a new striker by next week.

Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik has been regularly linked with the club this summer, but a deal has not materialised due to their reluctance to meet the £36m asking price.

Meanwhile, Callum Wilson has recently emerged as the alternative option, but the England international won’t come on the cheap either with Bournemouth wanting at least £30m.

With the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Spurs are working on a stringent budget this summer and they may not be able to afford outright deals for future signings.

Still, the purchase of a new striker remains more of a necessity, considering the fitness of Harry Kane has been a worry during the backend of the previous two seasons.

Compared to Milik, Wilson definitely appears the ideal target with his Premier League experience, but the transfer fee remains a stumbling block for the moment.

A season-long loan deal with a buy clause could be an option for Spurs and it is unclear whether the Cherries will accept such an offer for the 28-year-old.

It will be interesting to see whether Spurs are able to sign a new centre-forward next week, as it has been recently reported.

