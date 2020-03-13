Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld reacts to the Premier League getting postponed

The English Premier League has agreed to postpone the professional game in England following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta both tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the English top-flight to put games on hold after earlier planning for this weekend’s games to go ahead.
Tottenham Hotspur were scheduled to host Manchester United on Sunday, but the game, including the trip to West Ham United have now been postponed, with action now set to resume on 4 April (subject to medical advice and conditions at the time) when they travel to Sheffield United.
Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has reacted to the suspension thus on Twitter:
The well-being of fans, players, staff and everyone must come first during this situation. Please respect & follow the measures taken to try to turn this around as soon as possible. My thoughts go out to those already affected and I hope every can stay as safe/healthy as possible pic.twitter.com/sVClkFsSIY
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 13, 2020
His Belgian teammate and fellow defender Jan Vertonghen dropped a cryptic post on Twitter yesterday, and many Spurs fans reckoned he was hinting at a contract extension.
⏰…
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) March 12, 2020
However, they have finally decrypted the message, as the 32-year-old was merely counting down to the league taking action following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Vertonghen only liked these two comments, affirming that they are right about the message he intended to pass across.
Jan saying its only a matter of time before PL gets suspended. I like your thinking there Jan.
— Eric (@EricYid) March 12, 2020
I imagine it's to do with the league getting suspended!
— Craig Jb (@craigjb5) March 12, 2020
Spurs are without a win in their last six games across all competitions, drawing one and getting dumped out of the FA Cup and Champions League within the space of a week.
The suspension of the Premier League could do them a lot of good, with some of the injured players likely to have returned when action resumes, while a majority of the squad also need some rest after a poor run of results.