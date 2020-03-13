Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld reacts to the Premier League getting postponed

13 March, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham

The English Premier League has agreed to postpone the professional game in England following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta both tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the English top-flight to put games on hold after earlier planning for this weekend’s games to go ahead.

Tottenham Hotspur were scheduled to host Manchester United on Sunday, but the game, including the trip to West Ham United have now been postponed, with action now set to resume on 4 April (subject to medical advice and conditions at the time) when they travel to Sheffield United.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has reacted to the suspension thus on Twitter:

His Belgian teammate and fellow defender Jan Vertonghen dropped a cryptic post on Twitter yesterday, and many Spurs fans reckoned he was hinting at a contract extension.

However, they have finally decrypted the message, as the 32-year-old was merely counting down to the league taking action following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Vertonghen only liked these two comments, affirming that they are right about the message he intended to pass across.

Spurs are without a win in their last six games across all competitions, drawing one and getting dumped out of the FA Cup and Champions League within the space of a week.

The suspension of the Premier League could do them a lot of good, with some of the injured players likely to have returned when action resumes, while a majority of the squad also need some rest after a poor run of results.

