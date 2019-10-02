Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen reacts to Bayern Munich defeat

Tottenham Hotspur conceded seven goals at home in any competition for the first time ever in their history last night.
Bayern Munich handed the North Londoners a 7-2 defeat in their second Champions League group game of the new season, with former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry scoring four goals, while Robert Lewandowski grabbed a brace.
Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane got on the score sheet for Tottenham, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men failed to make the most of their chances in front of goal as opposed to the visitors.
Bayern attempted 19 shots, with 10 finding the target, while eight of Spurs’ 15 attempts were on target.
It all boiled down to who was the most clinical, while the defensive strengths of both sides were also tested.
Apparently, the Tottenham backline failed woefully, and Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen was disappointed with his side’s performance at the back.
“I feel extremely hurt, I feel ashamed, it’s embarrassing,” the Spurs star told reporters after the drubbing.
“I’m talking about myself and my feelings, not other players. Obviously, it’s a very bad result.
“I didn’t foresee the result, although 2-1 down wasn’t the best way to go into half-time.”
Spurs have already shipped nine goals in two Champions League games – the same number they have conceded in seven Premier League matches.
It’s a huge blow on a team that used to be regarded as one of the best defensively in England and the world just a few seasons ago, and it will be interesting to see if Pochettino can turn things around.
Tottenham need to massively improve at the back if they are to advance to the knockout stages of the Champions League and finish in the Premier League’s top-four this season, and it’s a huge challenge ahead of them.