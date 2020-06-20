Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wishes he had Lucas Moura and Dele Alli available for Manchester United clash

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw at home yesterday by Manchester United after Bruno Fernandes’ 81st-minute penalty struck out Steven Bergwijn’s 27th-minute opener.

It dealt a blow on Spurs’ top-four chances and they could find themselves outside the top-10 at the end of matchday 30.





The Red Devils were the better team last night, registering more possession (61%), shots (12) and shots on target (6) than the host, and they could have left with all three points if VAR hadn’t overruled the second penalty Jon Moss awarded them.

Spurs had just three shots on target out of 10 attempts, and boss Jose Mourinho was left ruing his side’s lack of attacking options on the bench.

While his United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on strikers Mason Greenwood and Odion Ighalo in the second-half, Tottenham could only bring on midfield duo Giovani Lo Celso and Gedson Fernandes, and Mourinho admitted he would have loved to have had Lucas Moura and Dele Alli available.

“The players did fantastic work defensively – they had two dangerous shots that Hugo Lloris saved and nothing else. Everything else was under control,” the Portuguese told BBC Radio 5 live.

“I have to admit for the last 15 minutes I would love to have had Lucas Moura here, Dele Alli here. The last 15 minutes were difficult for us.

“Lucas and Dele are players we need and we could feel that today. When you look to their bench and then to ours the difference in attacking options. Hopefully, they will be back for West Ham because in this moment it is very, very important to change players.”

Alli was unavailable for selection due to a one-match ban by the F.A while Moura picked up a knock in training.

Tottenham return to action on Tuesday with a visit from West Ham United, and they have to quickly get back to winning ways to keep their chances of playing in the Champions League next term alive.