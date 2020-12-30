Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho reacts to uncertainty surrounding Fulham clash

Tottenham Hotspur host Fulham this evening and will look to bounce back from weekend’s disappointing draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs are without a win in four Premier League games, losing twice and drawing twice, and that has seen them drop from first place to seventh.





They are now six points off leaders Liverpool and will be keen to pick up all three points against a Fulham side that have won just twice in the league campaign this term.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and his players are ready for the game, but it remains to be seen if it will still go ahead.

There has been a Covid-19 outbreak at the west London club, and that has put the fixture in doubt.

According to The Athletic, a number of people at the club have tested positive to the coronavirus, with manager Scott Parker missing Fulham’s Boxing Day clash against Southampton having been forced to self-isolate after a member of his household tested positive.

He was in self-isolation for 10 days before returning to training at Motspur Park on Monday.

Manchester City’s trip to Everton was abruptly postponed on Monday after a number of people tested positive for the coronavirus at the Etihad Stadium outfit, and Spurs and Fulham are waiting for the Premier League’s decision ahead of their scheduled clash.

Mourinho took to Instagram to show his squad waiting for an update, and the Tottenham boss reacted thus to the uncertainty surrounding the clash:

The Premier League confirmed yesterday that they had recorded the highest number of positive cases since the pandemic began — 18 in total — with at least three clubs reporting cases, and there have been calls for the campaign to be put on hold for two weeks.