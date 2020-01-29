Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho pictured with January signing Steven Bergwijn

29 January, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Netherlands international forward Steven Bergwijn from Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven, according to Dutch outlet Telegraaf.

The winger has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, with Spurs parting with an initial £25 million for his signature.

An official announcement is expected today, but pictures of Bergwijn with head coach Jose Mourinho have already been provided by Telegraaf:

The 22-year-old scored 15 goals in 41 appearances last term, but scored just five times in 26 matches for PSV this term, and he will be hoping to recapture last season’s form at Tottenham.

Bergwijn can play on both wings and through the middle, and such versatility, coupled with his electrifying pace will surely come handy at North London.

Tottenham need to finish the campaign on an impressive note if they are to play Champions League football next term, and Mourinho will hope the addition of the Dutchman to his attack will yield instant results.

